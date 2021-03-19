Hangloose Adventure – Bluewater prepares for grand opening

Thrill-seekers can now buy tickets for the longest and fastest zip wire in England as the attraction moves a step closer to opening with the topping out of the 15.5-metre dispatch tower at Bluewater retail and leisure destination in Kent.

Sitting atop a 40-metre chalk cliff – creating a combined vertical drop of more than 180 feet – the roof on the dispatch tower has now been completed ready for the four, 725-metre zip lines to be added this month as workers add the finishing touches to London and the south east’s newest visitor attraction.

Set among 50 acres of stunning parkland at Bluewater, which has been awarded Green Flag status for the fifth year, Hangloose Adventure – Bluewater will also be home to an outdoor skydive machine, Europe’s largest swing and Europe’s largest outdoor climbing wall, once complete.

Robert Goodman, senior centre director at Bluewater, said: “Seeing the dispatch tower close to completion gives a real sense of scale for the structure which will carry thrill-seekers from the cliff edge, more than 725 metres across our parkland.

“With the tower almost ready, and the four zip lines being installed this month, the excitement is building as we create a new attraction for the south east of England – we will be announcing details of the next experience to open, soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will have England’s longest and fastest zip wire and it has already created interest from across the UK with pre-registration emails received from Scotland, Wales, Manchester and Durham, down to Cornwall in the south-west.

“Adding in our retail stores, restaurants, bars, leisure, cinema and free parking, Hangloose Adventure – Bluewater is even more of a must-visit, day-out destination.

“And not just for people living in this part of the country, it will drive tourist spend in the region from around the UK and, with our nearby high-speed international rail link, into France too.”