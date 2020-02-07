Antigua signs with Royal Caribbean for new beach club

Royal Caribbean International has signed a partnership with the government of Antigua & Barbuda for the company’s first Royal Beach Club.

With planning and development underway, the location is scheduled to break ground later this year.

Created exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, the Royal Beach Club at Antigua will sit along more than a half-mile of pristine beachfront and combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature service and amenities.

The ultimate beach club experience will offer guests exceptional views from private cabanas and a stunning pool with a swim-up bar, complemented by locally inspired experiences.

Featuring regional fare, island-style BBQs, live music, along with thrills such as jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkelling, and a family splash pad, the beach club will make for an unforgettable day at the beach.

“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, chief executive, Royal Caribbean International.

“Together with the government of Antigua & Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities.

“In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”

The cruise line has also committed to bringing Symphony of the Seas to the island nation with a call on November 3rd, 2020.

Docking at a new port at the island capital of St. John’s, Symphony of the Seas will be the first Oasis class ship to visit the island.

While visiting St. John’s, guests on board Symphony will have the opportunity to experience the rich culture and heritage of the island, delectable delicacies and some of the world’s best beaches.