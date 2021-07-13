Tierra Luna Spa opens at Arizona Biltmore

Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort has welcomed the opening of its Tierra Luna Spa.

With a name that honours both the earth below and the moon above, the new spa features 12 soothing treatment rooms and a range of curated therapies inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert.

From innovative treatments, such as the Float Dream Massage and Lucid Awakening, to cosmic offerings including an Alchemy Mud & Crystal Body Treatment featuring an onsite astrologist, Tierra Luna Spa adds a dynamic new dimension to the hotel.

“The debut of Tierra Luna Spa marks another exciting milestone in our landmark transformation,” said Abby Murtagh, general manager, Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

“Our resort is known as an ideal place to relax, unwind and rejuvenate, and every detail of the spa was considered to deliver an unmatched, modern wellness experience that celebrates our majestic desert setting.”

The hotel emerged from a property-wide transformation in May.

Set against the breath-taking backdrop of Piestewa Peak, Tierra Luna Spa embodies the divine connection between the desert and the cosmos.

Timeless and free-spirited, with a ruggedly chic aesthetic, the holistic spa is reinventing the modern spa experience.

The physical space has been designed to integrate seamlessly into its desert setting, for a sense of openness that connects strongly to the cosmos.

Image: Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort