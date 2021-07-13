Jafari appointed managing director at the Standard, London

Standard Hotels has confirmed the promotion of Elli Jafari to the role of managing director of the Standard, London.

Jafari joined the hotel as general manager in August 2018, ahead of its opening in July 2019.

Since opening, the hotel has received numerous awards for its design, hospitality and food - its tenth-floor restaurant Decimo is now a destination in itself.

Prior to joining the Standard, London, Jafari was managing director for the Curtain Hotel & Members Club.

She also enjoyed successes in senior management positions in hotels in both London and the UK, including W Hotels and Morgans Hotel Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jafari commented: “It has been an absolute honour to steer the ship at the Standard, London for the last two years, working alongside some of the most committed and creative people in the industry.

“We’ve had a pretty wild ride – from opening the hotel to closing and reopening throughout this past year – but I remain enormously proud of all we have achieved, and I am beyond thrilled to now be managing director of the hotel, supported by this brilliant bunch.”