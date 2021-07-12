easyJet continues to build UK domestic network

easyJet has launched the first flights on two new domestic summer routes from Birmingham.

The first flight from Birmingham Airport to Newquay took off for the first time on Saturday and to Jersey airport on Sunday.

Flights on both routes are now operating up to twice a week, with flights to Newquay on Tuesdays and Saturdays and flights to Jersey on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Both Jersey and Newquay offer miles of scenic coastline which makes them both ideal destinations for travellers wishing to relax and recharge, all while discovering some of the best beaches.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched our first flights from Birmingham to Newquay and Jersey for the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or explore more of the UK so these new routes will prove popular for customers in both Birmingham, Jersey and the south-west and this further strengthens our UK domestic network, providing customers with great value fares and even more choice this summer.”

Liverpool

The low-cost carrier has also continued to build its offering from Liverpool.

Flights from John Lennon Liverpool Airport to Bournemouth Airport took off over the weekend and are now operating twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.