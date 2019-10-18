Tichy to lead Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam

Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Bay, the brand-new beach resort nestled on Vietnam’s south-east coast, has announced the appointment of Peter Tichy as its opening general manager.

A highly-skilled hospitality professional with more than 30 years of industry experience, Tichy has enjoyed a career that included spells managing hotels in Russia, Sweden, Germany, Ukraine, Egypt, Nigeria and now, Vietnam.

He also has a proven track record of hotel openings, having successfully launched multiple new properties worldwide.

Tichy is no stranger to Radisson Blu, having previously managed four of the upper-upscale brand’s hotels, as well as properties under its sister brand, Park Inn by Radisson.

Nestled on Long Beach, a spectacular 18-kilometre-long stretch of sand in Vietnam’s Khanh Hoa province, Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Bay is a world-class property with 292 contemporary rooms and suites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 25 minutes’ drive south of Nha Trang, the popular resort town, Cam Ranh Bay is becoming one of Vietnam’s most desirable upmarket resort areas.

It is just seven minutes’ drive from Cam Ranh International Airport, which offers direct connections to and from major Asian cities including Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Seoul.

“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity.

“Vietnam is one of the world’s most exciting emerging destinations, and beautiful beach resorts like Cam Ranh Bay are the driving force behind this growth.

“We have a pristine location, with pure white sands and turquoise seas, but we are also very well connected and easily accessible.

“I look forward to working with the entire team here as we prepare to welcome our discerning guests to Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh Bay,” said Tichy.

Vietnam’s hospitality industry is booming; this captivating country welcomed a total of 12.9 million international visitors in the first nine months of 2019, 11 per cent higher than the same period last year.