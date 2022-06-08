The Ritz Pool Bar @ Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon opens

With panoramic views of the treetops of Eduardo VII Park, the Ritz Pool Bar is the best spot in the city for alfresco dining, Lisbon-inspired cocktails and petiscos.

Nothing says holiday like a drink while in the pool. Guests of Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon can enjoy a refreshingly signature cocktail and a light bite with amazing vistas, all while soaking up the rays and hardly lifting a finger.

Occupying the original circular shaped structure from 1959 in the Hotel’s terrace, the Ritz Pool Bar opens fully onto the pool area with terracotta red décor, sun loungers and sleek cabanas, creating the feeling of hovering over Eduardo VII Park.

For the newly-created outdoor area of ​​the Ritz Pool Bar and ultra-luxury swimming pool, OPENBOOK Architecture intended to create the atmosphere of a city resort, which would take full advantage of the connection to Eduardo VII Park, whereby a guest lying by the pool or having a drink at the bar will feel part of the park’s greenery and be transported outside the urban environment of the city.

The Ritz Pool Bar is open between 12:00 noon and 6:00 pm serving a selection of Executive Chef Pascal Meynard’s summery dishes including a zesty salmon ceviche, a flavoursome wagyu beef burger, a Josper-grilled tuna, a vegetarian bao, and the Hotel’s classic club sandwich and caesar salad, of course, paired with the freshly-squeezed juice of the day, the Hotel’s signature Ritz Mojito or a chilled glass of Portuguese wine.

Assistant Manager at the Ritz Pool Bar Irina Levina says: “The lobster roll and the vegetable bao are well-loved classics already! They’re not only delicious but very Instagramable too.”

Executive Chef Diogo Lopes’ dessert menu offers a decadent After Eight dessert, a strawberry sundae, Tropical Heaven, a trilogy of mini Bolas de Berlim, which locals usually enjoy at the beach on long summer days, and even a refreshing home-made Pastel de Nata ice-cream.

Guests can also expect to be served miniature sorbets, juices, fruit sticks and other fresh treats during the day.

The dress code for the Ritz Pool Bar is resort chic beachwear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South-facing pool is open daily between 11:00 am and 7:00 pm and guests will have access to the following amenities:

Comfortable, well-spaced lounge chairs perfect for sunbathing, reading and an afternoon nap

Continuously heated to 27 C (80 F)

Underwater music

Lush landscaping, which gives the area the feel of a garden oasis in the city

Breath-taking views of Eduardo VII Park

SPF 50 and 30 sunscreen

During non-peak pool times, the Pool Bar area will also be available for rent as an event space, ideal for everything from micro-weddings and receptions to executive meetings and team-building retreats.

Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon is nominated as Portugal’s Leading Business Hotel 2022 by World Travel Awards.