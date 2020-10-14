Boeing deliveries continue to fall in depressed market

Boeing delivered just 11 aircraft last month, as the manufacturer continued to downsize its operations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Company data revealed delivers were 50 per cent below even the depressed figures from August.

A further three orders for the 737 Max - grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 - were also cancelled.

As Boeing works to win regulatory approval, potentially early next month, to fly the 737 Max again in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt demand for all jets.

The company confirmed it lost orders for two 737 Max jets from leasing company BOC Aviation and another jet from an unidentified customer in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

For 2020 through September, the number of MAX orders cancelled, or removed from the official backlog when it applies stricter accounting standards, stood at 1,006 aircraft.

Cancelled Max orders, including those where buyers converted one type of jet to a different model, was 436 jets - and 448 for all jets across the portfolio, Boeing said.

On the delivery side, Boeing handed to airline customers 10 twin-aisle jets in September, down from 25 a year earlier and 12 in August.

That brings total deliveries to 98 for the first nine months of 2020, down from 301 aircraft for the same period a year ago.

Earlier this month Boeing said it would cease production of the 787 Dreamliner at one of two sites as it scaled down its operations.