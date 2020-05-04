Gruenert takes over as Oetker Collection chief executive

Timo Gruenert has taken up the role of chief executive with Oetker Collection.

He replaces Frank Marrenbach, who announced his decision to leave in February this year.

Gruenert began his career with the Oetker Group as assistant to the managing partner in 2005 after receiving his PhD from University of Giessen with a thesis on mergers and acquisitions in corporate crisis.

In 2009, Gruenert co-led the founding of Oetker Collection and has served as co-managing director and chief financial officer ever since.

Over the past 11 years, he has overseen the steady growth of the collection from four to nine hotels.

Gruenert commented: “I am deeply honoured to step into the role of chief executive and continue the journey that Frank Marrenbach and I began over ten years ago.

“It has always been our aim to grow Oetker Collection into a brand that operates exceptional hotels – true masterpieces – with family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness.

“I firmly believe that this puts us in a unique space in today’s hospitality landscape.”