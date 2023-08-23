Dohop empowers Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet to offer connected journeys

Dohop, the European market leader for alternative interline solutions, has today announced it will now enable Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet to offer seamless and connected journeys to their travellers.

The move follows the launch of Norse’s twice-weekly service to Bangkok from Oslo, and will enable Norse customers to simply and conveniently connect to a wide range of popular domestic destinations across Thailand, including Phuket, Krabi, and Chiang Mai.

The new partnership between Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet relies on Dohop’s technology, which automatically generates the best flight options and fares for customers through a unified booking process, based on their departure and arrival airports.

Dohop manages the connection and offers prompt assistance in the event of flight cancellations or delays, ensuring travellers reach their desired destinations as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Zoe Osborne, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Norse Atlantic Airways, commented: “We are very pleased to further expand our connectivity offering to our passengers. Combined with our previously announced airline partners we will be able to provide even greater choice and convenience for passengers wishing to travel across the Atlantic.”

Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Head of Commercial at Thai Vietjet, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Norse. With the collaboration between both parties, Thai Vietjet will be able to provide our passengers with a more convenient connection to numerous destinations around the world via our Bangkok Suvarnabhumi base, as we are expanding more flight connections to various destinations across the Asia-pacific region.”

David Gunnarsson, CEO at Dohop, added: “This collaboration between Norse and Thai Vietjet is the perfect example of how alternative interlining can help airlines tap into new pools of demand and serve more customers. Both airlines will be well positioned to unlock new commercial opportunities together and offer even more choice to their travellers – all without the constraints of traditional interline or codeshare agreements.

“We’re excited to be empowering two forward-thinking carriers to explore the benefits of a new way to partner and look forward to seeing more Norse customers explore the beauty of Thailand’s regional destinations with Thai Vietjet.”

Dohop’s technology empowers airlines like Thai Vietjet and Norse Atlantic Airways to expand their network by giving their travellers access to destinations they do not serve directly. By leveraging the power of alternative interlining, they can increase revenue through simple and profitable airline partnership, all while retaining ownership of their customers.

