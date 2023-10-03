TAP Air Portugal hits new North American milestone

TAP Air Portugal has flown more than one million customers on its routes to the United States and Canada so far in 2023.

The major milestone, which was met on September 24, represents a 23% increase in comparison to the same time period in 2022.

TAP’s inaugural flight to the US took to the skies 54 years ago in 1969, touching down at New York’s JFK International Airport, marking a new era for transatlantic travel for the Portuguese carrier.

TAP’s network includes flights to seven popular US cities from Lisbon and Porto, these include New York, Newark, Boston, Washington D.C, Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami.

The carrier also operates convenient daily services to Canada, with flights to Toronto and Montreal.

In 2024, TAP will offer its most extensive flight network to date across all of the airline’s North American destinations from Portugal, operating 91 flights each week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Routes to Toronto will see an increase in weekly flights from 10 to 13 with flights to San Francisco rising from five to six per week.

In July this year, TAP also surpassed the one million customer milestone carried on its Brazilian routes, representing a growth of 30%.

Since January 2022, TAP has continued to stay ahead of its competitors to carry twice as many customers between Brazil and Europe, to be the first choice for flights between Europe and South America.

TAP currently flies to 11 cities in Brazil across 13 routes - nine of which cannot be reached directly from the UK.

Beginning next month, TAP will increase flight frequencies to its 11 Brazilian destinations to 81 weekly flights. In 2024, weekly frequencies to Brazil will again increase, to 91.

TAP operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester - as well as offering flights from the Irish capital, Dublin.

The airline, which boasts one of the youngest fleets in Europe, currently has a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the state-of-the-art A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLRm as well as operating a fleet of ATR and Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional carrier Portugalia.

For more information, please visit flytap.com.