Adrenaline-packed ‘Roof Walk’ Experience makes a comeback to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is thrilled to announce that the ‘Roof Walk’ experience is back. Ferrari fans and adventure-seekers young and old will get to share that Ferrari feeling on top of the world’s iconic red roof, whilst taking in spectacular vista views of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The family-friendly adventure is available weekly from Wednesday to Sunday, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and timing may differ based on weather conditions. Per ‘Roof Walk’ slot, a maximum of eight guests are permitted and accompanied by a knowledgeable guide throughout the sky-high adventure.

Guests with a park entry ticket can enjoy the experience for AED 125, while the stand-alone experience is available for AED 195 only. Diamond and Gold Annual Passholders are eligible for a 25% discount while Silver Annual Passholders receive a 15% discount.

Home to over 43 thrilling rides and experiences, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi continues to offer world-class family-friendly experiences and unforgettable adventures for guests of all ages.