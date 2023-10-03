400+ global travel leaders gather in Singapore for Web in Travel conference

More than 400 global travel leaders have arrived in Singapore today for the start of the annual Web in Travel (WiT) conference. In response to the rapid acceleration of AI, this year’s event is dedicated to taking control of its growing presence in travel.

The event, titled ‘The Human Revolution’ and taking place from October 2-4, will focus on the scale of change within the travel industry and the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence. It seeks to find a solution in how humans and machines can work together to bring personal, authentic and imaginative experiences to travellers – but recognising that humans need to push the capabilities of technology, rather than the other way around.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamentally altering every aspect of travel – so it’s no surprise that we’ve had a phenomenal response to this year’s conference,” said Siew Hoon Yeoh, founder, Web in Travel. “The prevalence and evolution of technology is happening so fast that the travel industry is going through change on an unimaginable scale. Artificial intelligence is seeping into every aspect of travel – but we urgently need to leverage these developments, otherwise we as humans risk being left behind.”

The WiT program promises to delve deeper into pressing topics, such as the tech trends getting travel leaders excited and terrified in equal measure, the “human” versus machine element of travel, and the role of technology and data in the green revolution. Delegates will hear from top-level speakers at the likes of Airbnb, Agoda, Sabre, Expedia, JetBlue, Wego, Pan Pacific Hotel Group, and many more. WiT’s full speaker list is now live here: https://witevents.com/witsingapore/speakers/.

The three-day event, taking place at the Marina Bay Sands, will culminate in the ultimate debate on October 4th – Will AI make us less human?