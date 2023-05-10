SWISS dedicates an Airbus to the Viamala region

As part of its recent 20th anniversary celebrations, SWISS is currently naming 20 of its aircraft after Swiss tourist regions. Following a competition, the Viamala region in Canton Graubünden has won one of the coveted spots. The naming was conducted this week in the SWISS hangar at Zurich Airport, with top skier Gino Caviezel performing the honours. The passengers on the first flight of the newly-named aircraft enjoyed a special surprise, too.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is currently naming 20 of its advanced Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft after Swiss tourist regions as part of its recent 20th anniversary celebrations. To these ends, the company teamed up with Switzerland Tourism last December to launch a contest inviting the country’s various tourist regions to compete for the honour, with three such namings to win. With its creative video entry, the Viamala region in Canton Graubünden was among the lucky winners.

“I am delighted that the multi-faceted Viamala tourist region will now have its name carried on one of our Airbus A220s,” says SWISS Head of Regional Sales Switzerland Marco Willa. “With all its extensive history, this wonderful region is an ideal choice, and a perfect ambassador for all of Switzerland’s natural beauty.”

Airbus A220-100 HB-JBF was formally named ‘Viamala’ today at a ceremony in the SWISS hangar at Zurich Airport. The naming was performed by top Swiss skier Gino Caviezel, whose roots are in Viamala, in the presence of Viamala Tourism Director Patric Berg, SWISS Head of Regional Sales Switzerland Marco Willa and further invitees.

The first flight of the newly-named ‘Viamala’ was from Zurich to Dresden. And its passengers were in for a particular surprise: free entry to the breathtaking Viamala Gorge, courtesy of the Viamala region.

