SUQ Restaurant reopens in Dubai with Ramadan offering

SUQ Restaurant in the heart of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has reopened its doors to external guests.

In accordance with the Dubai government’s health and safety measures, Four Seasons has sought to ensure all necessary precautions and the highest level of sanitisation have been implemented for the health and safety of both guests and staff.

Named after the traditional Arabian marketplace, the SUQ team is excited to welcome back guests into its warm and convivial atmosphere, and has launched a four-course Iftar menu to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Iftar at SUQ will leave guests captivated, not only by the place but by the plentiful and delicious food served to the table.

SUQ will welcome guests in with the warm, sweet smell of freshly-baked bread, and guests can expect to enjoy a mixture of timeless Middle Eastern dishes alongside twists to the classics, before enjoying freshly-prepared treats from the chefs as they present the best of traditional Iftar dishes and other global specialties.

Among the selection will be highlights such a mini lamb ouzi, roasted zataar stone bass or chicken tagine, alongside Middle Eastern classics such as hot and cold mezze and traditional desserts.

As well as Arabic fare, there is also a wide variety of international dishes for those who wish to order a la carte.

All will be accompanied by a selection of Arabic juices, soft drinks and freshly brewed coffee.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach launched its Gastrohome service to customers last week.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

While the hotel remains closed until May 13th, interested guests can take a tour of the property with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World – take a look here.