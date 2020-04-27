Gastrohome by Four Seasons launches in Dubai

After years of crafting memorable dining experiences for guests across its multiple fine-dining establishments, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach will now offer the taste of some of their leading restaurants for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.

The move comes in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation sweeping the globe.

The new online delivery service, Gastrohome by Four Seasons, is now available on Talabat, Uber Eats and Zomato.

Diners are invited to choose from an enticing array of healthy and delicious dishes prepared by Four Seasons culinary masters, and indulge in a sumptuous feast in the security of their own home.

Spearheaded by executive chef Gilles Arzur, Gastrohome’s extensive menu accentuates the freshness of seasonal produce and showcases exquisite, international delicacies through the careful balancing of colours, flavours, textures and aromas to create sublimely delectable cuisine that supports a healthy lifestyle.

Drawing inspiration from international influences the menu caters to all diets, whether it be plant-based dishes from vegan restaurant Folia, or roasted sea bass and tom yum kung from Sea Fu, there is something for everyone, allowing guests to still enjoy the taste of Four Seasons throughout this difficult time.

Additionally, to mark Ramadan, the talented Four Seasons chefs have curated an extensive a la carte menu that include Arabic specialty dishes from all over the region.

Share from a timeless selection of cold and hot mezze, indulgent main courses including chicken shish taouk, Arab mixed grill and lamb kofta, before finishing with delicious desserts such as umm ali, halawiyat Arabia and date pudding, all available throughout the holy month.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

While the hotel remains closed until May 13th, interested guests can take a tour of the property with Breaking Travel News’ partner Virtual World – take a look here.