Resorts World Las Vegas to open today

Resorts World Las Vegas, the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, will open today.

Developers, Malaysian casino operator Genting Group, hope the £3 billion property will present an unrivalled gaming experience with the most innovative technology in the industry.

With 117,000 square feet of gaming space featuring over 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, plus high-limit areas and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operations all within one integrated resort.

“Our vision at Resorts World Las Vegas has always been to provide first-of-its-kind experiences across every element of the resort, including gaming.

“Through our partnerships with best-in-class gaming technology partners, we will offer our guests a fully integrated experience, not just on the gaming floor, but across the entire resort,” said Rick Hutchins, senior vice president, casino operations at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“The Resorts World Las Vegas mobile app will better serve patrons by providing loyalty and personalisation based off their preferences for guests enrolled in our Genting Rewards program.”

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly-traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission.

In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand.

In total, Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites.

“Our strategic partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas underscores Hilton’s commitment to expanding our footprint and portfolio of exceptional properties,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton.

“This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests.”

The integrated resort will weave time-honoured traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service.

“With our commitment to redefining the luxury hotel standard in Las Vegas, it was only natural for us to partner with Hilton, a leader in the global hospitality industry,” said Scott Sibella, president, Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Hilton embodies the values and top-level hospitality that align with Resorts World’s priority of bringing an unmatched guest experience to the Las Vegas market.”

Genting bought the site in Las Vegas in 2013 after a failed project by a previous owner but delayed the opening of the new resort several times due to design changes and other issues.

Las Vegas saw visitor numbers slump by more than half last year, for example, as casinos were forced to close their doors for three months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tourists are now returning, but numbers remain well below 2019 levels.

The original plan for the property was designed to attract Asian gamblers, with a resort to feature a live panda habitat and a replica of the Great Wall.

Those plans were scrapped for a less heavily themed approach, which will now include the kind of luxury features found at other resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Some Asian elements remain in the finished resort though - notably there are no fourth floors in the hotels because four is seen as an unlucky number in many Asian cultures.

Resorts World Las Vegas stands on the former site of the iconic Stardust Resort and Casino, which was demolished in 2007.

The Stardust was conceived by Anthony Cornero, a bootlegger and gambling entrepreneur who died in suspicious circumstances in 1955 before the project was completed.

It was the largest hotel in the world when it opened in 1958 and was known for its Lido de Paris production, which featured topless showgirls, and the famous Siegfried and Roy live animal performance.

When the next-generation casino opens later, guests will be able to test their luck at a variety of table games including blackjack, craps, roulette and more.

