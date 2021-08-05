Standard International unveils plans for Singapore property

The Standard has continued its expansion into key markets in Asia with the announcement of the Standard, Singapore.

The property will be a new social hub for the city, featuring 143 rooms.

It will sit in a prime location on Orange Grove Road, across from the renowned Shangri-La Singapore.

The district boasts a myriad of international and local brands across retail, dining, and entertainment

“Singapore is a culturally rich and dynamic city that is ready to embrace the creativity and personality of the Standard,” said Standard International chief executive, Amar Lalvani.

“Singapore has emerged into an incredibly important and innovative hub in Asia, and we couldn’t be more excited about this development.

“New hotel licenses in the city are rare and highly coveted and we feel very fortunate to partner with Invictus Developments to bring this project to life.

“Although the global travel dynamics remain challenging at the moment, we continue to build landmark projects around the world in anticipation of a brighter future.”

The Standard, Singapore, slated to open in 2023, represents the latest destination for the brand in south-east Asia, following the Standard, Hua Hin, set to open in November 2021, and the Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, which will open in 2022.

The hotel will feature a signature restaurant, as well as arts and cultural programming along with an infinity pool and pool bar set within a lush botanical courtyard.

The hotel will be developed by Invictus Developments, a boutique real estate investment company owned by the family of Indonesian businessman Bachtiar Karim.

“We are delighted to bring the Standard into Singapore.

“They are known for pushing boundaries and challenging norms which reflect our values.

“Their unconventional and offbeat approach will bring a differentiated experience to the current offerings in the vicinity,” said Chayadi Karim, principal of Invictus Developments.

