Singapore begins gradual reopening of borders

Singapore has introduced a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for travellers from the UK, effective from October 19th.

The decision means that British travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to enter Singapore with a vaccinated travel pass (VTP).

Applications for the pass will open on today.

The scheme has previously only been open to Germany and Brunei, while South Korea, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the United States are also now being added.

The travel pass will allow visitors entry into Singapore without the requirement to undergo the usual ten-day quarantine.

Requests to obtain the pass must be made between seven and 30 calendar days prior to travellers’ intended date of entry into Singapore and applications can be made via the SafeTravel website.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and below will also be allowed to travel into Singapore from countries under the scheme from October 19th, when accompanied by an adult on the scheme.

Children will need to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with children aged two and below exempt from the testing requirements.

Carrie Kwik, executive director, Europe, at Singapore Tourism Board commented: “We are delighted to welcome back visitors from the UK, a key European source market for inbound tourism to Singapore.

“Following months of resilience, preparation, and innovation, we are ready for visitors to experience a reimagined Singapore with new hotels, sightseeing tours and attractions which we hope will inspire travel desire in repeat and first-time visitors to Singapore.”

Singapore Airlines

In response to the new, Singapore Airlines said it would go daily on its route from London to the destination.

SQ317 departs London Heathrow every morning at 11:25 local time and lands in Singapore at 07:30 the next day.

The flight is operated by a Boeing 777-300ER and offers a choice of four cabin classes to travellers: economy; premium economy; business; and first class.