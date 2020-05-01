Slight uptick in global passenger flights

According to new analysis from Cirium, there has been an uptick in global passenger flights over the last week – as Asia-Pacific countries such as China begin to relax travel restrictions.

On April 28th, a four per cent increase in scheduled passenger flights flown was recorded when compared to April 21st.

This marks the first positive value for the company’s ‘seventh-day-prior’ rolling indicator since March 5th.

Cirium analysis also shows that 130 passenger jets were added to the active global fleet since the update.

This takes the overall proportion of stored aircraft down to approximately 62 per cent of the global fleet, or 16,300 aircraft.

