Pullman Singapore Orchard to open next year

Accor and New Park Property have joined for the development of Pullman Singapore Orchard.

The rebranded property occupies a prime location in the very heart of the Orchard Road shopping belt.

Set to reopen in early 2022 following a stylish refurbishment, the hotel will be part of a mixed-use development, which will feature commercial and retail outlets including the flagship Apple store.

The Pullman Singapore Orchard is located a short walk from some of the city’s best malls including Paragon, Takashimaya, Wisma Atria and ION Orchard.

Close by are also the heritage-rich Civic District, the lush Singapore Botanic Gardens and the entertainment enclave of Clarke Quay.

With two MRT stations on its doorstep, guests have easy access to all the city’s best attractions.

Garth Simmons, chief executive of Accor south-east Asia, Japan and South Korea, said: “We are proud to partner with New Park Property and thrilled to welcome this flagship

address to the Pullman family, one of the fastest-growing brands in Accor’s premium segment.

“As the industry witnesses an increase in conversion activity amid these challenging times, this reaffirms the trust and strong confidence owners place in Accor, the popularity of our brands powered by strong distribution and lifestyle loyalty platforms, as well as our unrivalled expertise and proven track record in rebranding projects particularly in Singapore, following a successful renovation of Fairmont Singapore and Swissôtel the Stamford within target budget and timelines.

“As a vibrant and stimulating hub in the heart of Orchard Road’s shopping district, this property will be a much-anticipated addition to our network in Singapore, and will open as visitors start to return to one of Asia’s most exciting destinations.”

With its striking herringbone façade, chic pooslide bar, the property’s 308 rooms will be stylishly refurbished with Pullman’s contemporary design standards in mind.

Wang Changjun, managing director of New Park Property, said: “We are thrilled to introduce an exciting new brand into Singapore’s famous Orchard Road and to partner with Accor, a global leader in the hospitality industry.

“We have selected Accor as our partner in this flagship asset for their flexibility, agility, expertise and track record with conversion projects.”