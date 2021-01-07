St. Regis Cairo welcomes first guests in Egypt

Marriott International has announced the opening of the St. Regis Cairo.

Rising tall on the banks of the River Nile, the hotel is an illustrious icon weaving a powerful story of luxury in the region.

Located at the north end of the corniche, the 39-story hotel offers easy access to the magnificent monuments of a city steeped in history.

“Egypt has historically been one of our key markets and strategically significant to our growth in the region,” said Satya Anand, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“Cairo is a storied destination that has long mesmerised the global traveller with its incredible energy offering a vibrant mix of history, culture, tradition and glamour.

“The St. Regis Cairo is an exciting addition to our fast-growing brand portfolio and is set to elevate Cairo’s luxury hospitality landscape with its remarkable design, uncompromising service, and exceptional culinary venues.”

With its striking architecture, created by renowned architect Michael Graves, the St. Regis Cairo firmly establishes itself as a pivotal landmark in the city and beyond, carefully balancing opulence with refinement and elegance to evoke a profound sense of grandeur.

The St. Regis Cairo boasts 286 lavishly appointed rooms and suites and 80 luxurious apartments, that offer unmatched indulgence.

Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah, chief executive of Qatari Diar, added: “We are delighted to strengthen our global portfolio of hospitality developments with the opening of the St. Regis Cairo.

“This luxury landmark will introduce higher standards of hospitality to this beautiful destination with its unparalleled levels of luxury and exceptional service – both of which the iconic St. Regis brand is renowned for.”