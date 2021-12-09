Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab opens in Dubai

Jumeirah Group has unveiled Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the latest addition to its beachfront hotel portfolio.

Nestled at the tip of a peninsula of a private beach, the property joins the wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and sailboat-inspired Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai.

The new resort, with design influences of a futuristic superyacht, will feature 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, as well as 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private landscaped gardens.

It encompasses specially integrated wellness and leisure destinations and an impressive line-up of signature restaurants, including a new concept comprising four restaurants in one.

Jose Silva, chief executive of Jumeirah Group, commented: “This aspirational project defines the next era of luxury hospitality.

“Creating truly exceptional experiences in unmatched physical spaces that are designed for energy and redefine luxury, is a core part of our vision.

“Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be another iconic addition to the Dubai skyline, catering to the ever-evolving needs of our guests and complementing our signature properties while further establishing the Jumeirah brand across the globe.”

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab forms part of a wider development spearheaded by Dubai Holding, and reinforces their commitment to positioning Dubai as the preferred global tourist destination.

The development, which spans more than 160,000 square metres of reclaimed land, includes an exclusive collection of exceptional ocean-facing six-bedroom marina villas and a new state-of-the-art 83 berth superyacht marina and boardwalk.