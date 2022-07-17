St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort unveils new exquisite experiences amidst reopening

The award-winning five-star property, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort announces the unveiling of new, exquisite experiences as it resumes operations on July 16, following a brief 45-day closure for a property rejuvenation. The highly anticipated reopening of the Vommuli Island resort welcomes guests back to Maldives’ finest address where the highest standard of luxury hospitality and unforgettable moments await.

With the goal of refining the guest experience, accommodations underwent an attractive refreshment with an installation of new wood, roofs, decks and paint finishes. The appealing property changes were conceived to match and enhance the unparalleled excellence of the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli’s signature services, world-class amenities and superior program offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome our valued guests back to paradise as we introduce new and opulent innovations to Vommuli Island,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “We have taken this time to thoughtfully reconceive our programming putting a special emphasis on fresh, unique concepts in the health & wellness, lifestyle, food & beverage and sustainability spaces.”

Following the property enhancements, guests can expect an elevated and impeccable private island stay that is emblematic of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli. For added allure, extensions for ALBA beach and all beach villas have been completed. Furthermore, a reef breaker has been installed in the lagoon, creating calmer waters for guests staying in overwater villas, recreational water activities, and to aid in reef rejuvenation, among other purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the resort’s property updates, the world-renowned Iridium Spa, has introduced an Ayurveda Monsoon Stay package targeting those seeking extravagant wellness offerings complete with opulent, top-of-the-line treatments during the monsoon season, when the benefits of Ayurveda are greater than ever. Debuting on August 3rd, the 7-day and 14-day packages include a variety of innovative services for the body and mind under the guidance of Ayurvedic Physician and Spa Manager, Dr. Sudhi Suresh. The package also includes an expansive array of activities and treatments using herbal plants from the Ayurveda garden that will take guests on a transformative journey. Also included in the package are individual wellness consultations, daily group yoga, aqua aerobics, TRX, Tabata, beach boot camp classes and Ayurvedic sessions such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara and Choornaswedana. Lastly, enlightening wellness workshops, and an indulgent, anti-ageing caviar facial are featured in the Ayurveda Monsoon Stay package.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli will launch an exclusive Art Retreat. Hosted by Denise Schmitz, founder of We Love Art, the 3-day immersion begins with a welcome orientation and drink followed by sunset cocktails and dinner at Orientale. In addition to intimate painting sessions with Denise, the itinerary includes an array of thoughtful activities, such as sunrise and anti-gravity yoga, relaxing treatments at Iridium Spa, decadent dining, and unforgettable activities including a Turtle Quest and champagne sabering.

Cocktail connoisseurs and travelers alike are sure to appreciate the uniquely distinctive, new Bar Program, set to unveil in August. Featuring a captivating “Violet Hour” ritual and New York-inspired cocktails, the new program pays homage to the legacy and glamor of the original House of Astor. This extraordinary celebration of the art of drinking features a selection of 40 cocktail recipes inspired by five New York neighborhoods, merging the stylish charm of Manhattan with local infusions to create exquisite original creations.

In addition to this enchanting delight, the five-star property is further enriching its impressive culinary concepts with the introduction of a new restaurant concept, T-Pan. The artistic touch of presentations, exquisite ingredients, and the apogee of the art of simplicity are imbued in the gracious art of T-Pan. Located in a serene garden at the ledge of the white sand beach with breathtaking views of the Azure Indian Ocean, epicureans will relish in the wabi sabi Japanese Zen’s Celestial philosophy of appreciating beauty of imperfection, revered subtle nuanced and transience of all elements and journey of discovering the senses. Slated for its grand opening in November, T-Pan will offer Omakase menus with flavors of the finest ingredients from the Maldives and around the globe. Guests can enjoy exquisite Japanese whiskies and the finest collections of gins, beers, and specially curated tasting flights, meticulously directed by the chief mixologist. Teas from Boutique Japanese tea houses and bespoke Sakes from the world-famous Sake house Dassai are also must-have indulgences to be enjoyed above the rest.

The destination’s idyllic, natural environment is elevated by the finest expression of luxury that promises nonpareil relaxation and extraordinary moments. Set on more than 22-acres, the resort’s 77 transcendent villas scattered through the island each offer a plunge pool and private entrance for an unparalleled degree of seclusion and privacy. The premium two- and three-bedroom villas - including the famed John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives – are perfectly poised for families and groups looking for a destination retreat to escape to.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is nominated as Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022, Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022, Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2022, Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022, Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022, Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort 2022 and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards.