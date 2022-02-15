North 37° Brunch launches at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm

A brand-new brunch is coming to Palm Jumeirah at the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm, inviting guests on an enticing voyage through the majestic Mediterranean.

Launching at Cordelia, the North 37° Brunch is set to deliver an exquisite experience designed for the finest tastemakers and offering an allure similar to intimate family gatherings.

With two incredible packages - priced at AED400 inclusive of soft beverages and AED550 inclusive of house beverages and bubbles - guests can expect free flowing beverages and a range of sharing style starters, buffet and live carving stations, all exceptionally curated by head chef, Thomas Pendarovski.

The incredible brunch menu inherits chef Pendarovski’s age-old family recipes passed down from generations through his baba, or grandmother, serving mouth-watering

dishes, which blend modern techniques with the traditional touch of authentic Mediterranean roots.

Inspired by the variety of flavours native to Italian, Spanish, Greek, Macedonian, Levant and north African cuisines, prepare to embark on a culinary adventure 37° north from Dubai and experience a flavourful explosion of authentic tastes.

The North 37° Brunch promises unique experiences featuring fresh oyster shucking, a Mediterranean inspired ‘Sea Salt’ trolley with various flavoured salts and infused olives allowing guests to sample four distinct flavours and an abundance of sweet endings.

Additionally, food connoisseurs will also be able to enjoy perfect drink pairings with multiple beverage stations and special smoked Negronis, all available to keep the beverages flowing.

Set to take place every Saturday, from 13:00-16:30, guests can keep up with the extravagant brunch with the ‘After Hour Happy Hour’ at Dip Pool Bar and enjoy a 50 per cent discount on selected beverages from 17:00-19:00.

Backed by ambient live entertainment, impressive interiors, and warm hospitality, the brunch curates a fantastic experience that is not to be missed!

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is considered the World’s Leading New Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.