Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai welcomes first guests

Hyatt has welcomed the opening of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, marking the debut of the lifestyle in the Middle East.

The seven-story property is set to become a social hub in the La Mer district, featuring 173 sophisticated guestrooms, including 27 spacious deluxe rooms and suites.

Conveniently located between old and new Dubai, guests have the opportunity to experience nearby attractions including Laguna Waterpark, the La Mer beachfront shopping and dining district, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

For those seeking authentic, historical experiences, the nearby neighbourhoods of Satwa, Bur Dubai and Al Fahidi are home to traditional Arab souks, and the Etihad Museum.

“Surrounded by the ocean with year-round sunshine and a stunning aesthetic, we are proud to introduce the tenth Hyatt branded hotel in Dubai and to bring the first Hyatt Centric hotel into the UAE,” said Britta Leick-Milde, hotel manager of Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai.

“With stunning views of the entire Dubai skyline, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai offers adventure-seeking travellers a window to the destination through a playful interpretation of local culture, art, and points of interest.”

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai features multiple spaces for meetings, events and social gatherings with a boardroom that fits up to eight guests, large terraces ideal for social gatherings for up to 85 guests, and the exclusive rooftop bar that can be used for small group celebrations.

The terrace suite is also the perfect venue for a New Year’s party, where guests can take in the spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa’s firework show.

Additional amenities and services include a temperature-controlled outdoor pool along with a spa and 24-hour gym fitted with the latest equipment.

Guests can also expect, laundry and dry-cleaning services, valet parking, multilingual staff, and a full-service concierge to ensure every need is met.

The hotel also offers its guests a dedicated private beach area at La Mer North beach to relax and unwind.