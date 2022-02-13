Palm Jumeirah leads winners at World Travel Awards

Palm Jumeirah, the architectural wonder and flagship master development from Nakheel, has been named World’s Leading Tourism Development Project by the World Travel Awards.

At the same time, three of the island’s newest attractions and destinations were crowned at the annual event.

The View at The Palm, Nakheel’s stunning, 360-degree observation deck which opened at the top of the Palm Tower last year, took the title of Middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction.

Palm West Beach, Nakheel’s unique seafront dining and leisure spot, which opened in 2020, won the award for Dubai’s Leading Beach Destination.

The St. Regis the Palm, Dubai – another key attraction within the Palm Tower – took the title of World’s Leading New Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the Breaking Travel News review of the property here.

Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel, said: “Nakheel continues to create and deliver ground-breaking destinations for United Arab Emirates’ residents and tourists, and in turn contribute positively to Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors.

“We are humbled that the Palm Jumeirah – and key destinations on the island that were all successfully opened despite the challenges of the pandemic – have been recognised at the World Travel Awards.

“These prestigious accolades represent more milestones for Dubai’s tourism sector and are even more reason to celebrate the ever-growing wonder of Palm Jumeirah.”

Looking Ahead

Not content with World Travel Awards recognition, the View at The Palm this month opened Next Level, a stunning private viewing space featuring unobstructed, barrierless, panoramic vistas of Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

Breathe in the fresh air at this new extension to the View which, at 250 metres above ground, becomes the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah.

Embark on a completely new experience, with general tickets starting at AED175 for adults and AED120 for juniors aged four to 12, featuring fast track access to Levels 52 and 54 as well as a self-tour.

Or, take things a notch higher and with an upscaled, VIP experience, starting at AED325 for adults and AED145 for juniors aged four to 12.

This package includes fast track access to the View on Level 52 and the Next Level, a guided tour and VIP lounge access where a house beverage or a bubbly drink, Arabic sweets and snacks are served.

Khoory added: “Nakheel continues to push boundaries and introduce unique, record-breaking concepts that set Dubai apart as a world-famous destination.

“Following the overwhelming success of the View at The Palm, launched in April last year, we are delighted to take this experience to new heights by introducing the Next Level, adding a new dimension to what is already a highly popular, ‘must-see’ attraction.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors for an unrivalled experience that celebrates the spectacular feat of engineering that is Palm Jumeirah.”