Princess Cruises latest line to delay return

Princess Cruises has become the latest line to delay its return to operation.

The Carnival-owned brand will now not be welcoming guests until at least May 14th this year.

The company said this was to allow time for it to prepare plans to meet the framework for conditional return to sailing issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention.

The cancellation includes sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises.

“We appreciate the patience from our loyal guests and travel agents as we work to meet the health and safety requirements for our return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

“We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service and we are eager to see our guests back onboard to create summertime memories.”

Princess has previously paused global guest cruise holidays until the end of March.

Guests booked on cancelled voyages can receive vouchers, refunds or rebook their trip.