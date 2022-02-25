St. Regis headed for London following latest signing

Marriott has signed a management agreement with Cola Holdings and the Westbury Hotel to bring the storied St. Regis brand to a well-heeled area of Mayfair, London.

The St. Regis London is expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, offering a highly-personalised guest experience on the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street.

“This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts as we bring this cherished brand to the United Kingdom.

“St. Regis offers an exquisite experience inspired by the exceptional private retreats of its founding family, the Astors, whose commitment to excellence, sophisticated style, and passion for innovation continue to define the guest experience today,” said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

“We are delighted to bring the brand’s timeless legacy, cherished traditions and bespoke service to one of the finest addresses in London, and look forward to becoming the city’s most glamorous destination for locals and travellers alike.”

The St. Regis brand continues to expand its renowned global portfolio by adding this highly sought-after address in Mayfair.

Plans call for an extensive 90-million-pound redevelopment and transformation of the former Westbury Mayfair Hotel, with the addition of an eighth floor.

The hotel, which is expected to open with 196 elegant rooms and suites, will be designed by Peter Newman-Earp of Morrison Design with interiors by Richmond International.

Furthermore, the property is set to receive an extension to the rear of the hotel, creating enhanced public areas, along with renovations to the façade of the building and the drop-off area outside of the main entrance.

Design plans include a signature restaurant, speakeasy jazz bar, fitness centre and spa.

Marriott International currently operates 16 properties under the St. Regis brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.