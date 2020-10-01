South Africa Tourism welcomes reopening of borders

South Africa has partially reopened its borders to international borders.

The move follows a decision from president Cyril Ramaphosa that the country would be moving to alert level one from today, thus opening up international borders for selected countries.

South Africa has developed a risk categorisation model for different countries.

High risk countries are those with higher numbers of Covid-19 infections and reported deaths compared to South Africa.

Medium risk countries have a relatively equal number of infections and death toll to South Africa whilst low risk countries have a lesser number of Covid-19 infections and death toll in comparison to South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

All travellers coming into the country will need to supply a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours from the date of departure from their country.

Travellers will also be screened for any Covid-19 symptoms and be required to provide proof of accommodation address, should they need to self-quarantine.

“While many of our key source markets feature in the high-risk category, meaning that they are not able to travel to South Africa for leisure purposes yet, the environment is fluid and changes constantly.

“We remain optimistic and encouraged by the gradual phased opening of our sector and we will monitor the changes regularly, as the country lists are reviewed every two weeks,” said South Africa Tourism chief executive, Sisa Ntshona.

More Information

Any person from a high-risk country, who wishes to undertake business travel into South Africa, may with effect from today, in writing apply to the minister of home affairs and demonstrate reasons for their request to enter South Africa for business purposes.

Such applications can be directed .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .