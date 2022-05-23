Virgin Atlantic returns to Cape Town with daily services

Virgin Atlantic is returning to Cape Town from 5th November 2022 with a new daily service on a Boeing 787-9.

The aircraft boasts three classes, Upper Class, Premium and Economy offering different experiences for customers as well as the airline’s world-famous social space. The new winter service runs until 24th March 2022 and will complement the existing year-round daily service to Johannesburg.

With demand for travel ever-increasing, sunseekers can take full advantage of the beautiful destination with easier access than ever before. Known not only for its natural beauty, but rich culture and heritage too, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this much-loved destination.

Home to Robin Island, customers can visit the prison where Nelson Mandela was held, which is now a living museum. Some may wish to challenge their adventurous side by riding the cable cars to Table Mountain’s flat top for sweeping views of the city. Those looking for something more laid-back are at the gateway to the Cape Winelands, the country’s top region for wine tasting tours.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We’re incredibly excited to return to the fabulous city of Cape Town with daily services from November.

“Although a little later than we we’d have liked due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the move reflects the fact that travel is recovering and global demand for holidays to sunny, premium destinations is returning at pace.

“We’re expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route who will rightly be taking advantage of the winter sun, exploring the world-renowned wine regions and soaking up the rich culture this incredible country has to offer.”