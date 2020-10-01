Marella Dream to be retired in wake of Covid-19 shutdown

Marella Cruises is retiring Marella Dream from its fleet after a decade of service.

The move comes as the cruise sector continues to struggle in the wake the of the Covid-19 pandemic and the TUI-owned line reshapes its cruise programme for the coming seasons.

All Dream sailings due to take place will be cancelled and all affected customers are being notified.

Those booked on Marella Dream for next summer will have their booking automatically moved to Marella Discovery, which will now sail from Palma instead of Port Canaveral, Florida.

As a consequence, Marella has made the decision to cancel all USA sailings for Marella Discovery next summer.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises, said: “With the ongoing travel restrictions for UK cruise lines still in place, we have taken the difficult decision to reshape our cruise programme for the upcoming seasons.

“That means an early retirement for Marella Dream after ten years of service and the redeployment of Marella Discovery from the US to Europe.

“We appreciate the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and, to give our customers added peace of mind, we are offering increased flexibility to amend their cruises to any TUI holiday on sale for free.

“We know our customers look forward to their holidays with us – maybe now more so than ever – so this means customers can still plan and get excited for their dream holiday at a later date.”