Dex Squared and Absolute Hotel Services Form Strategic Partnership for MENA Portfolio Expansion

Dubai-based Dex Squared, a pioneering hotel management firm, and international hospitality management group Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) have signed a strategic agreement to form a joint venture in the Middle East and Africa. The new entity, AHS Middle East & Africa (AHS MEA), will operate new AHS-branded properties across the region.

The collaboration combines Dex Squared’s unparalleled regional expertise and innovative management approach with AHS’s established portfolio of brands, including Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Estates, U Hotels & Resorts, and the Absolute Collection. Headquartered in Dubai, AHS MEA will identify and develop branded hotel and golf course projects.

“We are excited to join forces with AHS to bring their acclaimed hotel brands to our part of the world,” said Kevork Deldelian, Dex Squared’s CEO and Managing Director of AHS MEA. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of setting a new benchmark for hospitality excellence and represents a significant step in our growth and diversification strategy.”

Jonathan Wigley, CEO of AHS and President of AHS MEA, commented: “This joint venture is a milestone in our strategic plan to expand AHS’s footprint in the Middle East and Africa. Dex Squared’s local expertise, combined with our brand portfolio and operational capabilities, creates a powerful platform for growth.”

AHS MEA aims to sign and operate 20 branded hotels and five golf/country clubs within the next three to five years, targeting both well-established and high-potential destinations.

