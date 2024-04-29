FHS Saudi Arabia - A busy and productive day 1.

At the FHS Saudi Arabia, Khalid Saud Abuhaimed, CEO of Al Khozama Investment, delivered the opening address, marking the start of an eventful summit. His speech not only set the tone for the day but also highlighted the significant strides the industry is making in the hospitality sector through strategic investments and innovative partnerships.

As part of our Data Talks, Waleed M. Abualnadi, Commercial Director at Saudi Icon, led a comprehensive session on the various factors impacting hospitality construction costs within the Kingdom.

FHS attendees engaged with the session that provided valuable insights into the economic and regulatory elements shaping the landscape.

“We are open for business and we mean business,” Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister of Destination Enablement at the Ministry of Tourism | وزارة السياحة.

He emphasised the crucial role of the hospitality sector in empowering and expanding Saudi tourism destinations. His address at the “Invest, Enable, Prosper” session highlighted strategic initiatives designed to enhance tourism infrastructure and services, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for the region.

The panel “A Blueprint for Successful Market Entry and Investment” provided essential insights into entering and thriving in one of the most promising markets in the hospitality industry.

Moderated by Edie Rodriguez of the Saudi Tourism Authority | الهيئة السعودية للسياحة, the discussion featured expert perspectives from Dr. Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of ASFAR, Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton MEA, and Haitham Mattar, Special Advisor at UN Tourism and Managing Director MEA & South West Asia at IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The panelists focused on strategic initiatives, including Saudi Arabia’s goal to welcome 100 million visitors, outlining the immense opportunities this presents for investors.

The session “Case Study - Private and Public Sector Collaborate to Accelerate Lifestyle Developments and Promote New Destinations” highlighted the transformative initiatives under #VISION2030.

Moderated by Mohammed Islam, Host & Founder of The Mo Talk Show Podcast Saudi Arabia, distinguished panelists Khalid Al Gahtani, Chairman of Rikaz Properties; Osama AlOthman, CEO of Aseer Investment Company; and Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality, discussed the impactful synergy between the private and public sectors. This collaboration is key to advancing lifestyle developments and elevating new destinations across Saudi Arabia.



The event was officially opened by Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder of The Bench, who provided a global overview of major hospitality news and trends.

He stated that this year, we are proud to announce that female attendance has risen from 18% to 25%, reflecting our commitment to diversity. Jonathan’s opening remarks highlighted the region’s dedication to responsible growth and set the stage for rich discussions on sustainability, technology, and investments that are shaping the future of hospitality.

More pics from the first day.