South Africa lifts all Covid restrictions

South Africa has announced it has now removed its final COVID-19 restrictions, marking “the return to life as we knew it before COVID-19”, according to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

There are now no testing requirements to visit South Africa for vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers, face masks are no longer required indoors or in public settings, and there are no limits on gatherings.

“This will go a long way in boosting the tourism sector’s growth as travellers will be able to participate in more activities, including attending big events and gatherings that not only contribute to our country’s appeal but also to our economy,” Minister Sisulu said.

Kgomotso Ramothea, Acting Hub Head UK & Ireland, South African Tourism added;

“We are delighted with this news. Visitor numbers to South Africa from the UK and Ireland have been steadily increasing since removal of the red list restrictions. The end of COVID-19 measures, coupled with increased capacity from Virgin Atlantic’s announcement of direct flights from London to Cape Town from 5th November, will give tourism the boost it needs to reach, or even exceed the record numbers experienced in 2019.”

South Africa is nominated as Africa’s Leading Destination 2022 by World Travel Awards.