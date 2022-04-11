Durban prepares for Travel Indaba 2022 return as Africa’s tourism bounces back

R to L: Makhosi Msimango, Ndzenga Tours. Themba Khumalo, Acting CEO of South African Tourism; Winile Mntungwa, Deputy Head, Durban Tourism; Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, SA National Convention Bureau

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 is preparing to welcome delegates from across the world to connect and do business contributing to the Africa’s tourism sector recovery.

Tourism role players and media gathered in the city of Durban (voted ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2021’ at World Travel Awards) to kick-start the countdown to Africa’s Travel Indaba. Joined also by virtual participants, attendees got an update on what delegates can expect at the return of Africa’s premier travel trade show which is set to take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in the city of Durban from the 2nd to 5th May 2022.

South African Tourism’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Themba Khumalo, invited players in the tourism industry to attend Africa’s Travel Indaba. “We believe that this platform will showcase authentic African experiences and products. Buyers from across the globe will have access to only the best and uniquely African products and experiences.”

Kwa Zulu-Natal (KZN), the host province for Africa’s Travel Indaba, is also ready to welcome the continent and the world to its shores. Tourism Kwa Zulu-Natal’s Pinky Radebe, Senior Manager, PR and Communications said her organisation will reposition KZN to its global markets and will highlight key tourism developments that have emerged in the province in the past two years.

The Durban International Convention Centre currently hold World MICE Awards titles for “Africa’s Best Convention Centre 2021” and “South Africa’s Best Convention Centre 2021”. The annual World MICE Awards programme aims to drive up standards within the MICE industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba will be a phenomenal springboard to relaunch KZN back to the global arena to start regaining the international travel markets back to the province. This is an opportunity to showcase the destination’s hosting capabilities and hospitality. We will also offer buyers a first-hand experience through pre and post tours, reinforcing the destination brand in the minds of the participants,” added Radebe.

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, the Chief Conventions Bureau Officer at the South Africa National Convention Bureau, said that there is a lot to look forward to at this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.

“As always, the programme for Africa’s Travel Indaba is packed with opportunities to ensure that both our exhibitors and buyers extract maximum value from the trade show. Our internationally benchmarked diary system that pairs global vetted buyers with quality exhibitors will ensure seamless booking of meetings ahead of the show,” said Kotze-Nhlapo.

With travellers from across the world seeking new experiences, Africa’s Travel Indaba continues its commitment to empowering small and lesser known businesses in the tourism sector. The trade show will feature SMMEs from all of South Africa’s nine provinces.

While Africa’s Travel Indaba is about doing business and connecting, the trade show will also feature Bond Day sessions which will address various topics, for delegates to share insights and ideas, contributing to the growth of the broader global tourism industry.

At the last edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba in 2019, the show attracted about 6,200 delegates from all over the world, with 1033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1,177 local, regional and international buyers.

Furthermore, almost 452 local, regional and international media representatives participated at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019, pointing to the stature and global profile of the African continent’s tourism industry.

To date, there are currently just over 400 African exhibitors and 454 buyers, from 47 countries around the world confirmed to attend Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 and ready to do business. These countries include South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, to name a few.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is set to bring much needed economic injection into the city of Durban and the KZN province at large as international delegates will be hosted on pre and post tours to familiarise them with the province’s tourism offerings.