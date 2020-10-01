Revamped Thomas Cook signs Hotelbeds deal

Hotelbeds has signed a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook.

The new online-only holiday business was launched recently following the acquisition of the brand by Fosun Tourism Group.

Thanks to this collaboration, Thomas Cook will gain access to more than 180,000 unique hotel properties in 140 countries worldwide.

León Herce, global sales director at Hotelbeds, said: “All of us at Hotelbeds are immensely pleased to see Thomas Cook relaunching and we are delighted to be able to support their new model.

“Hotelbeds has the experience, technology and hotelier relationships available to help Thomas Cook attract travellers with the best possible service and hotel product.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to watching it grow once again into one of Europe’s leading holiday brands.”

Thomas Cook joins Hotelbeds’ existing 60,000 travel trade buyers – such as tour operators, travel agents, airlines and points redemption schemes.

Emma King, head of commercial product, Thomas Cook, added: “When we were developing our new Thomas Cook we wanted to offer our customers the widest possible choice of hotel accommodation – and to be able to do that quickly without the need for direct contracting.

“Our relationship with Hotelbeds as a strategic bedbank partner, gives our customers access to a huge portfolio of exclusive and competitively priced hotels worldwide.”