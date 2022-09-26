Singapore To Open Its First Mondrian Hotel In 2023

One of the largest and fast-growing lifestyle hospitality groups, Ennismore, is set to launch its venture, Mondrian, in the Lion City in the first quarter of 2023.

As per a press release dated 22 September 2022, the global trendsetter announced its plans to launch Mondrian in the vibrant neighbourhood of Singapore’s Duxton Hill.

Ennismore is in partnership with Accor, which has a majority shareholding and 14 global brands under its name. The unison ensures their quality of work, authenticity and creative storytelling ability.

Mondrian Singapore Duxton is located a stone’s throw from the Central business district and the high-rise buildings. It is sure to offer you splendid views of the glittering city’s skyline.

The busy streets of Duxton Hill are now replaced with barista cafes, world-class eateries and bars, art galleries and independent boutiques. And, the addition of the brand new Mondrian Singapore Duxton is like a jewel on the crown.

The luxury hotel features 302 guestrooms and shophouse suites with a larger-than-life rooftop pool and avant-garde restaurants and bars within the grounds to enhance your experience.

The heritage conservation area’s authentic architecture is the source of inspiration for its design, and the incorporation of both local and international modern artwork can help in connecting and broadening horizons.

General Manager of Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Mr Robert C. Hauck, says, “I want Mondrian to be the beating heart of this extraordinary city, a catalyst to forge connections with like-minded people, innovators and the wild at heart.”

Mondrian was a great artist himself and his subtle perspective on the Cubist era left the world spellbound. So, the brand Mondrian also desires to create an extraordinary and unique aura with bold and eccentric designs and lightning energy.