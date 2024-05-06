MARRIOTT BONVOY LUXURY RESORTS LEAD FITNESS AND WELLNESS TOURISM

In response to the increased demand for wellness-focused travel experiences, Marriott International luxury properties located across the Caribbean, are keeping pace with the growing fitness and wellness space within the hospitality industry.

According to recent industry trends reported by Core Health & Fitness, hotel wellness amenities contribute to 38% of overall guest satisfaction rates. Additionally, Mabrian, the world leader in travel intelligence, after reviewing 6.7M TripAdvisor reviews for on-demand destinations has identified key demand drivers for active well-being which include sports, excursions, slow cardio classes, water sports, spa offerings and mindful activities with exposure to nature. This significant shift emphasizes the importance of tailored offerings that cater to guests’ well-being and overall style of traveling.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve – Dorado, Puerto Rico

Nestled along 50 acres of the Rockefeller estate, this resort offers an array of bespoke active experiences against a stunning Caribbean backdrop. Including yoga, pickleball, live ball and an 11-mile tree-shaded forest trail that can be explored on foot or by bike. As dusk falls, guests can join the Night Walk, a serene exploration under the stars.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos – Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos Islands

At this elegant retreat, guests can indulge in spa treatments designed to alleviate muscle tension and promote overall healing. Signature offerings like the Muscle Recovery Massage and Relaxation Massage provide guests with pure bliss comfort from daily stressors and summer activities. Slow cardio aficionados are invited to explore Grace Bay while cruising with one of the resort’s bikes.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

This resort combines a plethora of physical activity with serene wellness offerings to thrilling ocean adventures. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy several tennis and pickleball facilities at this resort, with professional coaching available for all skill levels. Additionally, guests can enjoy mangrove kayaking and guided electric scooter snorkeling with Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program. The nine-hole course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club offers challenging play amid natural beauty.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort – Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Anticipating guests’ wellness pursuits while they travel, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort offers a wealth of opportunities to stay on track with personal fitness goals. A newly reimagined Athletic Club offers state-of-the-art equipment and trainer-guided classes, while the natural setting provides exceptional opportunities to exercise in the great outdoors. A jogging trail, tennis courts, seaside pool, kayaking or nature walks with the resident Naturalist are perfect for those maintaining active lifestyles. The resort’s Iridium Spa provides specialized recovery treatments and yoga classes to promote relaxation and rejuvenation.

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort – St. George’s, Bermuda

In Bermuda, the St. Regis Resort offers exclusive yoga experiences led by certified instructors. From private sessions to Vinyasa flows, guests can personalize their journeys amidst the island’s natural beauty. The Five Forts Golf Club offers a unique experience against Bermuda’s stunning backdrop. With a tailored layout and exceptional service, the club caters to golfers of all levels seeking a premier golf experience.

