Miami Beach Prepares to Welcome Returning Events and Debut Experiences in May

Miami Beach is set to host a variety of returning and new events in May, all developed to bring the community and visitors experiences set amongst a world-famous landscape. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will return over Memorial Day Weekend to present “The Greatest Show Above Earth,” taking over the shores of Miami Beach on May 25th and 26th from noon to 6 p.m.

The complimentary show includes the valor, technology and camaraderie of the United States Military alongside dedicated first responder agencies. Additional experiences include the 20th anniversary edition of Paraiso Miami Beach and an inaugural Orchids & Art Festival at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.

“May is historically an active month on Miami Beach and we are proud to welcome back returning, marquee events and to introduce new offerings to our ever-expanding list of experiences and activities,” says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “We know travelers seek out the destination during this time of year to participate in events that have become known around the world for their showmanship and vibrancy.”

For the first time ever, the Miami Beach Orchid Society, Miami Beach Botanical Gardens and Foundation for Emerging Technologies will present the Orchids & Arts Festival. The two- day festival on May 4-5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. is set to celebrate all things orchids including orchid and art exhibits, music and dance performances, alongside education activities and vendor market. In an effort to raise awareness around Miami Beach’s beautiful, yet fragile ecosystem, the festival will focus on the Florida native orchid species. From florals to fashion, Paraiso Miami Beach, the iconic swimwear and resort wear event, will hold its 20th anniversary edition from May 30 – June 2. Anchored at the Collins Park Tent, the experience will feature 2025 resort collections over a four-day program of fashion shows featuring 25 established and emerging swimwear brands including Acacia, Andrea Iyamah, Sinesia Karol, Shan, Riot Swim, Chloe Rose, PQ Swim, Seafolly, Kulani Kinis, Neena Swim, Sigal, Axil Swim, Luli Fama and Nike Swim.

“This collection of events in May showcases Miami Beach’s long-standing reputation for hosting activities that attract attendees from across the nation and beyond,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. “As travelers make plans to join the festivities, our new EXP Miami Beach Tours App provides easy access to planning tools and itinerary ideas to make the most of their time with us.”

Download the newly-launched EXP Miami Beach Tours App, now available for download on both Apple and Google platforms and follow @experiencemiamiamibeach on Instagram for more information and the chance to win access to select events.

