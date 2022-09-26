New Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun To Open This December

Royalton will open a new hotel in the Riviera Maya this December. The new luxury property will be called Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun and is the latest addition to a growing number of hotel openings in the area

Situated along the Riviera Maya coastline, the all-inclusive, family-friendly resort focuses on entertainment for all ages.

Travelers headed for a winter vacation to the Riviera Maya this year can look forward to staying at the brand-new Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun. The new resort will be big by Mexican Caribbean standards: with more than 1000 suites, guests will find plenty of amenities within the resort’s expansive premises. Construction of the new resort is quickly wrapping up, and the first guests will be welcomed sometime in late December.



The beachfront resort is conveniently located only 35 minutes east of Cancun International Airport and is close to other tourist hotspots like Cancun and Playa del Carmen. Its tropical surroundings – turquoise waters and palm-tree-lined shores – welcome guests to sit back and relax.

Part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is an all-inclusive experience where the fun never stops. Entertainment options are packed into every part of the hotel: From one of the largest waterparks in the Caribbean to an excellent array of bars and restaurants, Royalton Splash is all about offering guests a good time.

Aside from extensive entertainment options, the new resort is also designed with luxury and comfort in mind. Guests can enjoy Royalton’s All-In Luxury service concept, which goes well beyond the all-inclusive offerings of other resorts. Among other things, visitors can access reservation-free dining, bowling, an indoor arcade, a fitness center, and daycare services for younger guests. Not to mention the water park, which comes with 14 monster slides.

The Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun offers guests a range of accommodation options, from unparalleled luxury to more modest comfort. With 9 room types on offer, there’s a little something for everyone. The spacious Luxury Junior Suite is ideal for small families or couples and is complete with either ocean or mangrove views.

Visitors seeking the utmost comfort and luxury can opt for the Luxury Sky Chairman Two Bedroom Ocean Front suite, the property’s most lavish offering. Sleeping up to eight people across two bedrooms, the massive space is meant to give guests expansive views of the surrounding ocean.

However, all rooms come with a private balcony and 24/7 room services. And thanks to the DreamBed technology found in all of the hotel’s beds, guests can get a good night’s rest to help them make the most of their stay.

Visitors can already book a stay at the new resort from December 20 onwards. A 6-night stay in January 2023 will set guests back $2,300 (or $386/night) when choosing the Luxury Junior Suite. A stay of the same duration in the more upscale Luxury Junior Suite Ocean Front room will cost $6,309.

The new resort also offers guests plenty of dining and drink options. There are 12 restaurants and 10 bars to choose from. Focusing on both local and international flavors, guests can enjoy a versatile dining experience during their stay.

Cancun and the Mexican Caribbean have been experiencing a hotel boom in recent times. As international travel continues to bounce back following a two-year hiatus, more hotels and resorts are popping up across the region. In addition to Royalton, AMR is betting heavily on the area, with three new hotels set to open soon. Overall, the Riviera Maya has seen the newest hotel openings, followed by Cancun and Isla Mujeres.