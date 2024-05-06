Goa Blends Innovation & Entrepreneurship with its Model of Regenerative Tourism at ATM Dubai 2024

As the global travel and tourism industry gears up for the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2024, there’s one destination that’s poised to make a significant impact – Goa, India. Renowned for its pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant communities, Goa is set to showcase its commitment to sustainable tourism at ATM Dubai 2024 with this year’s theme: Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship.

Attendees of ATM Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), from May 6th to May 9th, 2024, will have the opportunity to explore the Goa Pavilion, Stand No: AS7259, where they’ll experience an immersive presentation spotlighting the region’s innovative endeavors in sustainable tourism. Central to our exhibit is the principle of Regenerative Tourism, surpassing traditional conservation efforts to actively rejuvenate both natural and cultural assets while fostering the prosperity of local communities. The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ATM Dubai will showcase sustainable endeavors rooted in the Regenerative Tourism framework, focusing on key pillars such as hinterland exploration, restoration of heritage sites, and the promotion of spiritual tourism. Through immersive experiences and interactive displays, visitors will be transported on a virtual voyage into the heart of Goa’s hinterlands, where they will unearth hidden treasures and uncover the region’s rich cultural heritage.

In addition to these initiatives, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the Ekadasha Teertha circuit, which encompasses 11 temples of significant spiritual importance. Furthermore, they will discover the upcoming exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s relics at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa.

The Ekadasha Teertha circuit stands as a testament to Goa’s profound spiritual heritage, offering pilgrims and travelers alike an enriching journey through the state’s sacred sites. Translated as the “Eleven Holy Places,” this circuit comprises a collection of temples and shrines, each steeped in mythology, history, and reverence. Embarking on the Ekadasha Teertha circuit is akin to embarking on a spiritual odyssey, where devotees are invited to pay homage to the divine and seek solace amidst serene surroundings. From the ancient temples of Lord Shiva to the sacred abodes of Goddess Parvati, each stop along the circuit offers a unique opportunity for introspection, prayer, and communion with the divine.

Moreover, the exposition of St. Francis Xavier’s relics at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa holds immense significance in the annals of Goan history and Christian pilgrimage. As one of the most revered Christian destinations in Asia, the Basilica of Bom Jesus serves as a beacon of faith and devotion, drawing pilgrims from far and wide to pay homage to the revered saint. The exposition, scheduled to take place after a decade, from November 21st, 2024, until January 5th, 2025, marks a rare and auspicious occasion for devotees to venerate the relics of St. Francis Xavier and seek his intercession. This sacred event is steeped in tradition and reverence, with devotees flocking to the basilica to offer prayers, seek blessings, and experience the profound sense of spiritual connection that permeates the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director Tourism & Managing Director GTDC “The Goa Tourism pavilion will reflect the traditional, historical significance and the rich cultural heritage of Goa under Regenerative Tourism. There will be approximately 17 co-exhibitors like tour and travel operators, wedding planners, as we have roped in various planners and MICE representatives. One of our main focuses will be on promoting MICE tourism in a massive manner, along with this, the Department of Tourism is in the process of forming the Wedding in Goa policy; to rope in more tourists as part of this initiative at ATM Dubai. Goa became the first state to launch Regenerative Tourism with hinterland tourism, spiritual tourism and various MICE tourism under it, all these initiatives are to attract inbound tourists and especially quality tourists. Through this mart, we aim to promote tourism within GCC countries, which have high-spending tourists so that they can visit Goa and explore the hidden gems our state has to offer. Through joint efforts with the Indian Embassy in UAE, we underscore our commitment to engage with the global Goan community and harness their support in promoting Goa as a sustainable tourism destination, reinforcing their role as ambassadors for our region on the global stage. Through events like ATM Dubai, the Goan diaspora not only strengthens ties between Goa and Dubai but also contributes to the growth of tourism in their homeland.”

Goa Tourism’s pavilion will exhibit the best of what Goa has to offer with the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte, Mr. Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director Tourism & Managing Director GTDC, Mr. Kuldeep Arolkar, Deputy Director Tourism, Government of Goa, Mr. Shawn Mendes, OSD to Tourism Minister and Mrs. Chitra Vengurlekar, Assistant Tourist Officer, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, along with co-exhibitors from leading industries like tours and travels, hospitality and wedding planners. ATM Dubai’s theme for 2024 is on sustainable tourism and Goa being the first state to launch Regenerative Tourism, showcases just that; Sustainable & Responsible Tourism.

Goa Tourism’s participation at ATM Dubai isn’t just about showcasing Goa’s cultural and spiritual treasures – it’s also about promoting sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and local communities. Through the pavilion, the state aims to inspire travelers to make conscious choices that support responsible tourism and contribute to the long-term well-being of our planet. At Goa’s Pavilion, visitors can expect interactive exhibits, engaging discussions, and immersive experiences that highlight the symbiotic relationship between tourism and sustainability