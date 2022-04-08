NCL launches first cruise industry NFT collection

Norwegian Cruise Line announces it will sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs, adding to the Brand’s legacy of pioneering firsts.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs that will open for auction and sale on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET on NCL’s soon to launch online NFT marketplace. The NFT art pieces were created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.

The first of the six art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs sold for prices beginning at USD$250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from NCL's beautiful new PortMiami terminal located in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World.

The first of the six art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs sold for prices beginning at USD$250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from NCL’s beautiful new PortMiami terminal located in Miami, the Cruise Capital of the World.

“We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organization and a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”

The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the captivating hull art on Norwegian Prima and provides the buyer an opportunity to own a piece of the beautiful Norwegian Prima for years to come . The additional five NFT pieces showcase some of the innovative 3D designs often depicted in Peeta’s works and will be featured aboard Norwegian Prima including in the ship’s three-level Penrose Atrium.

“We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward,” says Scott Piccolo, Chief Digital Experience Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). “We are incredibly proud to work with Peeta on the cruise industry’s first-ever NFT collection.”

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate.

“Teach For America embraces innovation and industry leaders, and we are especially proud of the work Norwegian Cruise Line has done to celebrate and recognize teachers through its annual NCL Giving Joy campaign, which celebrates the intersection of travel and education,” said LaKeisha Wells-Palmer, Executive Director of Teach For America Miami-Dade. “We’re grateful for the commitment to education in our community. The proceeds from the sales of these beautiful NFTs will help Teach For America recruit and develop more teachers for students in Miami-Dade.”

Norwegian Cruise Line is considered the World’s Leading Cruise Line 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.