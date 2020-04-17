Saga suspends operations until at least June

Saga has suspended all cruise and holiday operations until the start of June.

In mid-March the company confirmed it would be unable to welcome holidaymakers until May 1st, with this deadline now having been pushed back.

Saga had also mooted the possibility of a six month suspension of operations, though chief executive Euan Sutherland said this was a worst-case scenario unlikely to come to pass.

Commenting on the latest delay, a Saga spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of our customers and colleagues has been our top priority.

“Given the current circumstances associated with Covid-19, we have made the decision to extend the suspension of our cruise and travel operations until the June 1st.

“We are in the process of contacting the guests who were due to travel with us in this time to explain the options available to them.

“As soon as travel advice changes, we are ready to resume operations and look forward to welcoming our guests once restrictions are lifted.”