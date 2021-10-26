Saga launches new brand campaign in UK

Saga is launching a new brand campaign focused on changing the way people think about age and showing the more positive side of getting older.

The campaign is part of a wider data, digital and brand strategy, which champions what Saga is calling “Generation Experience” – the discerning, sharp and savvy over-50s.

The integrated campaign, based on deep customer insight, sees the launch of new TV advertising and will lean into digital channels.

The integrated campaign was devised by VCCP London, in partnership with VCCP Media, VCCP CX and Someone.

The over 50s are the fastest growing demographic in the UK, and one that holds the most spending power comparatively.

Some 27.9 million people will be over the age of 50 by 2030 in the UK, and 63 pence of every £1 will be spent by people over 65 in 2040.

But despite the significance of this group – and rising awareness of the need for greater cultural representation of gender, race and disability – age is often left out of the conversation and either invisible or marginalised in cultural content.

Only 29 per cent of TV adverts feature characters over the age of 50, with just 12 per cent in lead roles.

Euan Sutherland, chief executive of Saga Group, said: “People are living longer than ever before; they are working longer; they are helping their families; they are contributing to society.

“We know our customers do not feel old – they feel as if they are experienced.

“They have lived full lives, have so much to give and fully intend to make the most of each and every day.”

Saga’s campaign will launch with a 60-second TV advert which will reveal the new creative direction of the brand.

Actor Nicholas Farrell (the Crown, Torchwood) brings a fresh take on perceptions of age, replacing negative connotations with a savvy and sharp-witted monologue – drawing on his own decades long experience as a screen and stage actor to embody the ‘Generation Experience’ attitude.