Saga Cruises to make international return in October

Later this year, Saga Cruises will return to international destinations following the news that restrictions are lifting.

On October 5th, Spirit of Adventure will depart on a five-day cruise, Taste of the Continent, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.

On October 24th, a bumper 22-night trip departs on Spirit of Discovery around the Adriatic for a Treasures of the Croatian Coast cruise, which will uncover picturesque Hvar, UNESCO-listed Split, Venice, Valetta’s Grand Harbour, the fjord-like entrance to Kotor and across the sheltered harbour of Minorca.

These follow a summer of new round-Britain cruises currently available.

These include Spirit of Adventure departing on August 10th for six-nights, stopping first in Portsmouth, followed by cruising around Falmouth and a stop in the Isles of Scilly, with an included excursion to Tresco Abbey Garden before heading to Portland on the UNESCO-listed Jurassic Coast, home to the natural wonders of Durdle Door, Lulworth Cove and Kimmeridge Bay.