Saga Cruises moots possible six-month suspension of operations

Saga Cruises has examined the possibility of extending the suspension of cruise and tour operations for as long as six months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Saga suspended all cruises until at least May 1st.

Now, in a trading update to the market, the company said it was possible its ships would not return to the seas until late summer, followed even then by a slow recovery.

Newly appointed chief executive, Euan Sutherland, explained: “Along with all other travel businesses, our travel business has been significantly impacted.

“We have acted quickly to ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues and, following the government’s advice on cruise ship and air travel, we have suspended our cruise and tour operations.”

However, Sutherland said the worst-case scenario was unlikely to come to pass.

He added: “Saga is ready to start sailing as soon as the travel advice changes.

“Today we have outlined some prudent planning scenarios to investors - they are not a prediction as to when travel will resume.”

Saga also confirmed it had been notified by Meyer Werft that disruption arising from Covid-19 may delay delivery of a second new ship, Spirit of Adventure.

The vessel is currently due to commence operations in August.

This eventuality has been considered within planning scenarios and is not anticipated to significantly change the financial position of the group, Saga said.

Saga added it has successfully repatriated “almost all” customers and is supporting rebooking efforts across its tour operations and cruises.

