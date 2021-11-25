Collins to join board at Saga Cruises

Saga has confirmed the appointment of Fran Collins as the newest member of Saga’s cruise board.

The company hopes to benefit from Collins’ more than twenty years of experience in the shipping and travel industries.

The appointment gives Saga access to her insight and perspective as it continues its transformation of its cruise business.

Collins joins following the resumption of Saga Cruises earlier in the year and the launch of Saga’s brand-new boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Adventure, in July.

She will join the board in addition to her role as chief executive of Isle of Wight-based ferry company Red Funnel, at which she has served in her current role since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this, Collins spent 16 years in a number of operational and management roles at Condor Ferries, having started her career as a cadet in the Merchant Navy.

She will replace Tom Allan on the board of Saga Cruises, who will be retiring in the new year after serving ten years in the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Stace, chief executive of Saga Travel, said: “We’re delighted that Fran has agreed to join the board of Saga Cruises.

“This comes at an incredibly exciting time for Saga as our strategy continues to drive simplicity, efficiency and growth in our business, and exceptional experiences to our guests.

“This appointment means we’re able to access Fran’s invaluable counsel as we continue in our strategy.”