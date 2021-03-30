Saga Cruises unveils UK summer sailing plans

Saga Cruises has launched its summer 2021 UK cruise programme with four all-inclusive itineraries to choose from.

‘Scottish Highlands and Islands,’ ‘Great British Isles Adventure’ and ‘Northern Isles to the Fjords’ will all be hosted by Spirit of Discovery.

Also, for the first time, guests can book the ‘The Inaugural Cruise on Spirit of Adventure,’ Saga Cruises’ brand-new boutique ship.

Nigel Blanks, chief executive of Saga Cruises, said: “We know how much our guests want to get travelling again so we are delighted to be launching our all-inclusive, round-Britain Summer cruise itineraries taking in destinations from the Orkney Islands to the Norwegian Fjords.

“The inaugural cruise of our brand-new boutique ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ will be a real highlight.

“Like Spirit of Discovery, she has a spacious feel, and every detail has been designed with our guests in mind, from the modern, contemporary feel to the fantastic range of facilities and our incredibly high service standards.

“I can confidently say that our guests are in for a really exceptional experience and they can board with peace of mind, knowing we take their health and well-being incredibly seriously.

“We are asking all our guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to joining our cruises and, as they rightly expect, all necessary precautions and the highest standards of cleanliness will be observed on board.”

Saga joins MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard and P&O Cruises offering trips around the UK this summer.