Qatar Airways to grow network to 140 destinations

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to operate around 1,200 weekly flights to more than 140 destinations over the peak summer season.

This is ten more destinations than over the winter.

The carrier said it would continue to expand its network of destinations, arguing it offered more flights to international destinations than any other airline.

By the middle of summer, Qatar Airways’ plans to rebuild its network to more than 140 destinations including 23 in Africa, 14 in the Americas, 43 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in Europe and 19 in Middle East.

Many cities will be served with a strong schedule with daily or more frequencies, the carrier said.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to lead the recovery of international aviation, implementing the highest standards of bio-safety and hygiene and investing in the latest innovations to simplify travel and restore passenger confidence during the most challenging period in aviation’s history.

“Having never stopped flying throughout the pandemic, we have used our unrivalled experience and modern, fuel-efficient fleet to operate a sustainable and reliable network our passengers, trade partners and corporate customers can rely on.

“We also continue to offer the largest international network, including launching seven new destinations, to provide the connectivity our passengers and cargo customers need.

Qatar Airways Cargo has played a vital role in maintaining a reliable schedule across the network of destinations.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has helped transport over 500,000 tonnes of medical supplies and delivered more than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 20 countries.

The cargo carrier continues to focus on supporting its customers’ business and enabling global trade, while supporting impacted regions worldwide.